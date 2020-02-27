Home States Odisha

Lecturer’s salary withheld, two dismissed for fraud in Odisha

The college had in 2015-16 academic year, admitted more than 150 students each in Arts, Science and Commerce against the total approved seats of 256.

Published: 27th February 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGASINGHPUR: The Higher Education department has withheld salary of a lecturer and dismissed two data entry operators for their alleged involvement in providing fake registration and migration certificates to Plus III students of SVM College here. They are senior reader in Commerce department Dhiren Mohanty and data entry operators Pradipta Kumar Jena and Bigyan Mohanty. The college management has decided to provide original certificates to all the affected students.

The college had in 2015-16 academic year, admitted more than 150 students each in Arts, Science and Commerce against the total approved seats of 256. Some of them had paid donations to get admission. The students who passed in 2018 alleged that authorities of the college issued them fake certificates as a result of which, they have still not been able to take admission in any of the universities for higher education. When they went to Utkal University for migration certificates, they were told that their registration numbers were fake.

The affected students staged dharna twice last year demanding issuance of original certificates. The agitations led to formation of a three-member inquiry team by the department. Principal of the college Nitarani Kar said that Mohanty, who was the then admission in-charge of the college, was involved in the admission fraud.

All the additional students had not only paid the admission fees but also tuition and other fees. He carried out the fake admissions with the help of data entry operators Jena and Mohanty. Mohanty’s January salary has been withheld and a showcause issued to him on why his salary should not be permanently stopped for the fraud. The affected students have been asked to collect their original registration and migration certificates by showing their identity cards at the college.

Mohanty was arrested last month by Jagatsinghpur Police following a clash between two groups of faculty members over private tuition. Despite the State Government ban, Commerce lecturers of SVM college were offering private tuition to students and making huge money. Last month, a dispute arose between Mohanty and another Commerce lecturer Jagannath Behera over the tuition issue. Supporters of Behera had threatened Mohanty and assaulted him following which, the latter allegedly instigated students who staged protest and locked the main gate of the college. Apprehending violence, police suo motu registered a case and arrested Mohanty and his six bodyguards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SVM College SVM College fraud
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp