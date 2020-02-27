Lecturer’s salary withheld, two dismissed for fraud in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGASINGHPUR: The Higher Education department has withheld salary of a lecturer and dismissed two data entry operators for their alleged involvement in providing fake registration and migration certificates to Plus III students of SVM College here. They are senior reader in Commerce department Dhiren Mohanty and data entry operators Pradipta Kumar Jena and Bigyan Mohanty. The college management has decided to provide original certificates to all the affected students.

The college had in 2015-16 academic year, admitted more than 150 students each in Arts, Science and Commerce against the total approved seats of 256. Some of them had paid donations to get admission. The students who passed in 2018 alleged that authorities of the college issued them fake certificates as a result of which, they have still not been able to take admission in any of the universities for higher education. When they went to Utkal University for migration certificates, they were told that their registration numbers were fake.

The affected students staged dharna twice last year demanding issuance of original certificates. The agitations led to formation of a three-member inquiry team by the department. Principal of the college Nitarani Kar said that Mohanty, who was the then admission in-charge of the college, was involved in the admission fraud.

All the additional students had not only paid the admission fees but also tuition and other fees. He carried out the fake admissions with the help of data entry operators Jena and Mohanty. Mohanty’s January salary has been withheld and a showcause issued to him on why his salary should not be permanently stopped for the fraud. The affected students have been asked to collect their original registration and migration certificates by showing their identity cards at the college.

Mohanty was arrested last month by Jagatsinghpur Police following a clash between two groups of faculty members over private tuition. Despite the State Government ban, Commerce lecturers of SVM college were offering private tuition to students and making huge money. Last month, a dispute arose between Mohanty and another Commerce lecturer Jagannath Behera over the tuition issue. Supporters of Behera had threatened Mohanty and assaulted him following which, the latter allegedly instigated students who staged protest and locked the main gate of the college. Apprehending violence, police suo motu registered a case and arrested Mohanty and his six bodyguards.