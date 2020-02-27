Home States Odisha

Odisha schools warned over student transport

The private schools who operate their own transport vehicles were asked to furnish details of their vehicles and required papers within a week. 

By Express News Service

PURI: District Transport authorities have warned schools and vehicle owners of stern action on violation of road safety rules and putting the school going children at risk by overloading, overspeeding and reckless driving, etc. If any accident occurred because of vehicles carrying students beyond their prescribed capacity, the school authorities would also be prosecuted along with the owner and driver of the vehicle, Regional Transport Officer SK Dalai said.

Holding a meeting with school authorities, vehicle owners engaged in transportation of students, parents and traffic police, Dalai said autorickshaws cannot carry more than four children and school buses and other vehicles beyond their prescribed capacity under any circumstances. The vehicle owners were asked to get all required papers like fitness, road permit, insurance,  driving licence of the driver and pollution control certificates of the concern vehicle at the earliest. If found violating the rules  they would be penalised as per law.

The private schools who operate their own transport vehicles were asked to furnish details of their vehicles and required papers within a  week. He said, the meeting was organised to sensitise all stakeholders on road safety rules and stringent penal action for violation or mishaps. Similar meetings would be held in schools to spread awareness. Among others,  Traffic inspector GR Dash, District Education Officer Niranjan Sahu and block education officer Mamata Mishra were present.

