Aid for special institutions hiked in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday hiked the financial assistance provided to students with disabilities and announced to fund for procurement of sports equipment and computers.The monthly stipend for the students those who are staying in hostels has been increased from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,760. The stipend included expenses for food, clothes, study and medical care.

Similarly, the assistance has been hiked from Rs 250 to Rs 370 for the students who are studying in special institutions but not staying in hostels. Minister for Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Ashok Chandra Panda said the aid to special institutions for students with disabilities has also been enhanced. Each institution will get Rs 10,000 once in every three years for sports materials besides one time assistance of Rs one lakh for furniture, Rs 50,000 for computers and Rs 60,000 for software, he added. “The enhanced assistance will be provided from April onwards.

The Government will spend Rs 3.66 crore for the stipend per annum while Rs 2.27 crore will be spent for sports equipment and computer accessories,” Panda added. Odisha has 103 special institutions for students with disabilities.