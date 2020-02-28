Home States Odisha

Odisha man taking police for a ride busted

The Traffic police intercepted him while he was driving his car towards Burla on Mudipada-Khetrajpur road, and slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet.

Published: 28th February 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Police fine, traffic violation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In an interesting incident, a person tried to dodge penalty for helmet rule violation by providing police the registration number of his car instead of his bike. Not stopping at that, he accused the police of charging fine for not wearing a helmet while driving a car.

Chandra Kumar Behera of Jharuapada in the city alleged that the Traffic police intercepted him on Wednesday while he was driving his car towards Burla on Mudipada-Khetrajpur road, and slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet. However, the claim was refuted by DSP, Traffic Himansu Behera. Behera said Chandra was riding a motorcycle on the day he was fined. During checking, he was asked to park the bike and report to the officer stationed at a distance for paying the fine.

Taking advantage of the  scene, he provided the number of his car instead of the bike to the cops, the DSP said, adding the challan will not be cancelled. The DSP further said Chandra’s car did not pass through the route on the day and this was confirmed by CCTV footage. 

