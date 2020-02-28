Home States Odisha

Recover dues from defaulters or evict them, Orissa HC tells municipality 

Petitioner Rabindra Kumar Mohapatra had alleged that the municipal authorities are sitting over the arrears without taking any steps for recovery of such huge dues.

Published: 28th February 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Municipality shop room rent defaulters in Jeypore town of Koraput district will now face the music as the Orissa High Court has directed the civic body to recover the dues within three months or evict them. The Court issued the order on Monday while disposing of a PIL that had sought intervention against inaction of Jeypore Municipality authorities in recovery of Rs 1.04 crore arrears outstanding against the licencees whom the civic body had allotted shops on rent. 

Petitioner Rabindra Kumar Mohapatra had alleged that the municipal authorities are sitting over the arrears without taking any steps for recovery of such huge dues.“Steps shall be taken against the licencees for their eviction in accordance with law who do not pay their dues within the aforesaid period. Apart from demand notice to the defaulters, public notice in writing in that respect under the signature of the Executive Officer shall be given in conspicuous public places and also by publishing the same by beat of drums,” the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo said in its order.

The Court disposed of the PIL after Executive Officer Alok Ranjan Samantaray admitted in an affidavit that outstanding rental dues are yet to be collected from the defaulters.

“Notices had been issued to several defaulters calling upon them to pay outstanding dues. As a result, a substantial amount of dues has been collected by the municipality. A whopping Rs 1.04 crore was outstanding against the licencees,” Samantaray had stated in the affidavit. Petitioner’s counsel Shivshankar Mohanty said, “The Executive Officer has also been asked to take further effective steps at an earliest.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa high court Jeypore Rabindra Kumar Mohapatra
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
People preparing tea for those affected by the riots in Mustafa area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Scenes of destruction and heartbreak around riot-hit Delhi as city limps back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp