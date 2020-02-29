Assam Bhawan in Puri razed

By Express News Service

PURI: The Assam Bhawan, a four-storey building located within 75 metres of Meghnad Pacheri, was demolished on Friday amid tight security. Occupants of the building located on the western side of the Jagannath temple were asked to vacate on Thursday and power supply was snapped. Five platoons of police force were deployed at the site to avoid any untoward situation and two magistrates oversaw the demolition drive.

All the structures within 75-metre zone on the southern portion of the temple have already been demolished and the drive on the western side is on.

A total of 298 private plots fall under the 75 metre of the shrine and only 40 owners of these plots are yet to execute the necessary sale deed in favour of district administration. Efforts are on to reach an amicable settlement with the owners and close the pending legal disputes.

