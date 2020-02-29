Home States Odisha

Eastern region deserves special package: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

He also pointed out that royalty on coal has not been revised since 2012 and there is an urgent need to review this as well as the share of clean energy cess with the state governments.

Published: 29th February 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah at EZC meeting in Bhubaneswar on Friday

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah at EZC meeting in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday demanded a special economic package for the eastern region stating that it lags in many sectors despite being endowed with natural and mineral resources. At the 24th Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting here, presided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Naveen spoke on behalf of the entire eastern zone and said the region is underdeveloped in terms of teledensity, railway network as well as banking density compared to other zones, and therefore, needs a special financial package for infrastructure development.

“If a nationwide analysis is done, East Zone will be at the bottom in all these subjects which are in the Union List. There is a need to double the allotments to this region so that they catch up with national benchmarks,” he said. Since one of the prime objectives of Zonal Council is national integration and creation of healthy inter-state and Centre-state relations, the Chief Minister said, “Integration has to be financial, infrastructural and technological so that it leads to and strengthens emotional integration.” The Eastern Zone contributes maximum to the mineral wealth of the country and ensures security for manufacturing and energy sectors, he said adding, the fruits of this wealth should boost economic growth of the region.

He also pointed out that royalty on coal has not been revised since 2012 and there is an urgent need to review this as well as the share of clean energy cess with the state governments. “Our region has some of the largest scheduled areas of the country. I reiterate my demand for inclusion of Ho, Bhumij and Mundari languages in the Eighth Schedule of Constitution,” he said.

‘Eastern zone deserves special package’

Taking up Odisha specific issues, Naveen said he is thankful to the Centre for supporting the State during cyclone Fani last year. “Taking the frequency of natural disasters faced by Odisha into consideration, vulnerability to natural calamity should be taken as a criteria to declare the State a Special Focus State,” he said.He also pointed out that delay in release of grants to urban local bodies and non-release of subsidy for paddy procurement are causing problems to farmers.

The State provides 50 per cent of estimated cost and free land for important railway projects but the progress has been “very slow”, he added.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumaralso attended the meeting. Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon
represented Chief Minister Hemant Soren.Earlier, Shah was given a rousing reception by thousands of BJP workers at Bhubaneswar airport. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi, party national vice-president Baijayant Panda and other senior leaders were present.

Wish list
Tele-density Railway network Banking density Double allotments Raising coal royalty Special Focus State
Timely release of grants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Eastern Zonal Council
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp