Eastern Zonal Council meet: Home Minister sets consensus formula to resolve key issues

BHUBANESWAR: Emphasising the Centre’s commitment to a federal democracy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called for resolution of inter-states and Centre-State issues though regular discussion at different fora besides the zonal council meetings.

Addressing the 24th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) here, Shah reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of implementation of consensual decisions taken after deliberation to further strengthen the federal structure of the country. He expressed satisfaction over the usefulness of the zonal council mechanism and said more than 70 per cent issues have been resolved based on the recent meetings of the zonal councils and remaining are under consideration. He hoped that this meeting will also be fruitful in resolving issues having Centre-State and inter-State ramifications with consensus.

Stating that the eastern region needs more focus to fast track its development, the Home Minister said the meeting will be decisive and fruitful in resolving the issues on the agenda. Besides the issues listed for the meeting, he will also add and discuss issues relating to law and order and administrative reforms so that the Council meeting is helpful in giving further pace to the development of the country, he added.

Shah asked Central Government departments to expedite decisions pending with the Central Ministries.

Official sources said the Council discussed issues related to prevention of cattle smuggling/illegal transportation of cattle to Indo-Bangladesh border, lack of telecom and bank connectivity in Odisha, revision of coal royalty and inadequate funding and delayed land-related issues of petroleum projects were also taken up at the meeting. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the issue of delay in payments of GST proceeds and devolution of funds. Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar demanded formulation of National Silt Management Policy to take care of floods in river Ganga. Finance Minister of Jharkhand, Rameshwar Oraon, deputised for Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Matters discussed

Phulbari Dam under the agreement of 1978 signed by Bihar and West Bengal on Upper Mahananda Water SchemeExtension of Nuapada-Gunupur-Therubali Rail Link Project in OdishaUse of State Government land by coal companies of the Central Government Investigation of cases of sexual offence/rape against women and children