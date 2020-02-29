Home States Odisha

Eastern Zonal Council meet: Home Minister sets consensus formula to resolve key issues

He hoped that this meeting will also be fruitful in resolving issues having Centre-State and inter-State ramifications with consensus.

Published: 29th February 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah at EZC meeting in Bhubaneswar on Friday

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah at EZC meeting in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Emphasising the Centre’s commitment to a federal democracy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called for resolution of inter-states and Centre-State issues though regular discussion at different fora besides the zonal council meetings.

Addressing the 24th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) here, Shah reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of implementation of consensual decisions taken after deliberation to further strengthen the federal structure of the country. He expressed satisfaction over the usefulness of the zonal council mechanism and said more than 70 per cent issues have been resolved based on the recent meetings of the zonal councils and remaining are under consideration. He hoped that this meeting will also be fruitful in resolving issues having Centre-State and inter-State ramifications with consensus.

Stating that the eastern region needs more focus to fast track its development, the Home Minister said the meeting will be decisive and fruitful in resolving the issues on the agenda. Besides the issues listed for the meeting, he will also add and discuss issues relating to law and order and administrative reforms so that the Council meeting is helpful in giving further pace to the development of the country, he added.

Shah asked Central Government departments to expedite decisions pending with the Central Ministries. 

Official sources said the Council discussed issues related to prevention of cattle smuggling/illegal transportation of cattle to Indo-Bangladesh border, lack of telecom and bank connectivity in Odisha, revision of coal royalty and inadequate funding and delayed land-related issues of petroleum projects were also taken up at the meeting. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the issue of delay in payments of GST proceeds and devolution of funds. Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar demanded formulation of National Silt Management Policy to take care of floods in river Ganga. Finance Minister of Jharkhand, Rameshwar Oraon, deputised for Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Matters discussed
Phulbari Dam under the agreement of 1978 signed by Bihar and West Bengal on Upper Mahananda Water SchemeExtension of Nuapada-Gunupur-Therubali Rail Link Project in OdishaUse of State Government land by coal companies of the Central Government Investigation of cases of sexual offence/rape against women and children

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Eastern Zonal Council
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp