High tribal turnout for Government benefits in Red turf

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In a boost to the Government’s development plan, a whopping 3,000 people from nine panchayats across Swabhiman Anchal attended the service camp-cum-grievance hearing of the district administration in Maoist-infested Jantapai village on Friday. The massive turnout of tribals at the camp, a first of its kind in Swabhiman Anchal post the opening of Gurupriya bridge, came as a pleasant surprise for Collector Manish Agarwal and other district officials.

Agarwal gave a patient hearing to the tribals who aired their grievances at the camp in the same place from where former Malkangiri Collector R Vineel Krishna was abducted by Maoists in 2011 while he attending a Government programme. The administration had opened several counters to disburse benefits of various Government schemes to the tribals.

Official sources said old-age pensions were disbursed to 153 new beneficiaries while 70 persons opened bank accounts. Similarly, 59 persons were enrolled for Aadhaar. The highest of 385 applications were received for labour cards. Besides, 177 applications were received from tribals for rural housing scheme. As many as 37 applications were received by Horticulture department, 28 by Agriculture, seven by Southco for electrification.

Free medical check-up was provided to 242 villagers including 20 disabled persons at the health camp organised on the occasion. Hearing aids and stipends were also distributed. Agarwal said the huge turnout at the camp proves that people in Swabhiman Anchal want peace and development. SP Rishikesh Khilari was also present.