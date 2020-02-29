Home States Odisha

Odisha daily wage labourer ostracised for working in tribal house

Poverty-stricken man Sisir used to work as a daily wage labourer to earn his livelihood. However, with no work opportunities, he was offered work in the house of a tribal family which he accepted.

Published: 29th February 2020

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A daily wage earner in Hamamira village under Bantala police limits has allegedly been ostracised by his neighbours and community members for working at an adivasi’s (tribal) house.

The poverty-stricken man Sisir Sahu used to work as a daily wage labourer in the village to earn his livelihood. However, with work opportunities not coming by in recent times, he was struggling to make ends meet. A fortnight back, he was offered work in the house of a tribal family in the village and he had taken it.

This irked his community members, who voiced strong opposition to his working in a “low class” tribal’s house and announced a social boycott of his family.

Sisir and his family surrendered to the villagers stating he would never repeat the mistake again but it was not accepted by a section.

The meeting failed to end the problem and the boycott continued. Pushed to desperation, Sisir and his wife Kabita approached the police for help on Thursday. Police said, the matter is being investigated and efforts are on to bring about a compromise and end the boycott. Sisir Sahu and his wife Kabita Sahu approached the police for help on Thursday stating that they have been facing social boycott by the villagers.

