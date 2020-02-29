Odisha government clears Rs 563 crore projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday approved two investment proposals worth Rs 563 crore at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting. The proposed units will create employment opportunities for 1,273 people. The approved projects were in plastics and downstream aluminium sectors.

Official sources said the SLSWCA approved the proposal of Glen Industries Pvt Ltd to set up plastic food containers and moulded paper products manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 9,261 tonnes with a total investment of Rs63 crore. The unit will provide employment to 273 people.

In a big boost to the State’s aluminium downstream sector, the SLSWCA has also approved the proposal of Jindal Aluminium Limited to set up a 75,000-tonne capacity aluminium extrusions plant with an additional investment of Rs500 crore. It will provide additional employment opportunities for 1000 people. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy in Lok Seva Bhawan here. Secretary in the Industries department Hemant Sharma outlined the project proposals for consideration.