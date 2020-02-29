Warring Congress cadre in Odisha demand Amit Shah’s resignation over Delhi riots

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Two warring Congress factions on Friday held demonstrations demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him responsible for the Delhi riots.

A demonstration was organised at Ambagan square of Sector-19 under the leadership of the Rourkela District Congress Committee (RDCC) in-charge president Rabi Ray. It was joined by former Rourkela MLA Pravat Mohapatra and others. They raised slogans against Shah and the BJP government.

A similar demonstration was held at the same time at Ambedkar square at Uditnagar by the other Congress faction led by former RDCC president Biren Senapati. He said Shah should resign for his failure in containing the bloody violence at Delhi.