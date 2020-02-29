Youth held for raping five-year-old in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Pattamundai police on Friday arrested a youth on the charge of raping a five-year-old girl. He was identified as Lalu Mallick (25). Besides, police also detained four persons for sheltering the accused and trying to help him flee the village.

Sources said Lalu, who is a neighbour of the victim, allegedly raped the girl on Thursday night when she was sleeping alone in her house. The girl’s mother filed an FIR in Pattamundai police station based on which the accused was arrested. IIC Rakesh Tripathy said medical examination of both the victim and the accused was conducted. A medical report confirmed rape of the girl. Lalu was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.