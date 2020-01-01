Home States Odisha

CM announces Rs 50 cr for Rajendra varsity  

Science park, planetarium to come up on the premises

Published: 01st January 2020 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitating filmmaker Sabyasachi Mohapatra during platinum jubilee celebration of Rajendra College on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  Chief  Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a `50 crore package for development of Rajendra Unitary University during platinum jubilee celebrations of the institution on Tuesday.
 The funds will be used to set up an administrative building, auditorium, science park and other facilities in the newly-established university. Besides, a district science centre and a planetarium will be established on the premises of the institution. 

Attending the concluding ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebration, the Chief Minister paid tributes to former Chief Minister and Patna Maharaj Sri Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo for his contribution towards setting up the Rajendra College. He also felicitated noted film personality Sabyasachi Mohapatra on the occasion.

“This college has been spreading the light of the knowledge in the State for many years. It is a heritage institution in the State’s higher education map. The institution has been producing many brilliant students who have made the State and nation proud,” Naveen said, adding that considering contribution of the college to the education sector, the State Government upgraded it as unitary university. “I hope the new university will cater to the educational aspirations of youths of the region”, he said.  

Among others, MLA Soumya Ranjan Pattnaik, Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu, former MP AU Singhdeo, Chief Secretary of Odisha Asit Tripathy and Collector Arindam Dakua were present.Set up in 1944 as a undergraduate college in Western Odisha,  the college was upgraded as unitary university earlier this year. 

