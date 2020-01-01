Home States Odisha

Dhenkanal Municipality plan to earn from waste

While the MCCs are meant to manage wet waste, the MRFs will deal with dry waste.

Published: 01st January 2020 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

A wall being painted in Dhenkanal town as part of the Municipality’s beautification drive | Express

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Dhenkanal Municipality has come up with a plan to generate revenue from waste. The civic body, with the slogan, ‘Our waste is our responsibility’, from January will collect, segregate and recycle waste. Around 25 tonne of garbage is generated in areas under the Municipality daily of which 10 tonne is dry and the rest wet waste. As many as five micro compost centres (MCCs) have been constructed by the civic body in Banamaliprasad, Mahisapat, Kunjakant, Kathagada and Alasuahaat localities of the town. Besides, three material recycling facilitation centres (MRF) have been set up. 

The civic body has spent `60 lakh on each MCC with the technology procured from Visakhapatnam. These are expected to function from next week. This apart, the Municipality has provided two dustbins - one blue and another red for wet waste in all its wards. 

Similarly, the Municipality has spent `5 lakh for beautification of the town through wall paintings with funds from Swachh Bharat Mission. It has also spent `1.35 crore on construction of public toilets across the town.Earlier, Dhenkanal was recognised as a model waste management town by the State and Central Governments.  Recently, the civic body’s initiatives were lauded by experts from countries like Spain, United Kingdom and Bangladesh. 

