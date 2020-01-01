Driver seeks money for free ferry service from patients in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A video of a driver of an e-rickshaw engaged in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (MCH) demanding money from a patient to take him to Regional Diagnostic Centre (RDC) went viral on social media on Tuesday. The e-rickshaw service, which is being run by a private agency, is meant to carry MCH patients to and from the RDC.

However, the driver of the vehicle often demands money from patients and attendants, sources said. A couple of days back, when the driver demanded fare from a patient, a passerby captured the incident from his mobile phone and posted the video on social media. The video sparked outrage in the district with locals demanding the removal of the driver and legal action against him.

Sources said several such allegations against the driver had been brought to the notice of the MCH authorities earlier. A complaint was also filed against him in the police outpost on the MCH hospital premises. However, no action was taken to stop the illegal practice. Chief District Medical Officer Rupabhanu Mishra said he has ordered an inquiry into the incident and action will be taken against the driver if he is found guilty.