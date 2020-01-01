Former RS member AV Swamy passes away at 91

By Express News Service

NUAPADA : Former Rajya Sabha member and social worker Alajangi Viswanath Swamy died of prolonged illness at his Khariar Road residence on Tuesday. He was 91. Swamy is survived by two daughters and two sons. The family is waiting for the arrival of his eldest son who lives in Dubai to perform his last rites.

Born on July 18, 1929, in undivided Koraput district (now Nabarangpur), Swamy was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha as an Independent candidate in 2012. Having completed his BSc from Ravenshaw College (now University), he did his BTech in Chemical Engineering from Bombay University in 1955.

Prior to joining politics, he was appointed as Non-Official Block Development Officer in Boipariguda block in Koraput district in 1961. He also worked as Regional Development Officer in the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) from 1963 to 1973.A renowned social worker, Swamy was director of NGO Oxfam. He had also started his own NGO Viswas at Khariar Road. His younger son Suresh Achai said his funeral will be held on Wednesday afternoon at his Khariar road farm house.