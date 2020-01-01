Home States Odisha

Former RS member AV Swamy passes away at 91

Former Rajya Sabha member and social worker Alajangi Viswanath Swamy died of prolonged illness at his Khariar Road residence on Tuesday.

Published: 01st January 2020 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NUAPADA : Former Rajya Sabha member and social worker Alajangi Viswanath Swamy died of prolonged illness at his Khariar Road residence on Tuesday. He was 91. Swamy is survived by two daughters and two sons. The family is waiting for the arrival of his eldest son who lives in Dubai to perform his last rites.

Born on July 18, 1929, in undivided Koraput district (now Nabarangpur), Swamy was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha as an Independent candidate in 2012. Having completed his BSc from Ravenshaw College (now University), he did his BTech in Chemical Engineering from Bombay University in 1955. 

Prior to joining politics, he was appointed as Non-Official Block Development Officer in Boipariguda block in Koraput district in 1961. He also worked as Regional Development Officer in the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) from 1963 to 1973.A renowned social worker, Swamy was director of NGO Oxfam. He had also started his own NGO Viswas at Khariar Road. His younger son Suresh Achai said his funeral will be held on Wednesday afternoon at his Khariar road farm house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp