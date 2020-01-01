Home States Odisha

ILS partners with AIIMS for cancer research

Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) on Tuesday partnered with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar for undertaking advanced research in the area of human health and welfare. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) on Tuesday partnered with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar for undertaking advanced research in the area of human health and welfare. The collaborative agreement is aimed at strengthening research, education and outreach. Faculties, scientists and students of both institutions will have access to scientific infrastructure in both the leading institutions and will be trained on areas of specialisation.

While ILS is involved in basic and translational research in the area of cancer biology and infectious diseases, it will have beneficial partnership as inputs from the clinicians of AIIMS who will help design and undertake several research programmes. As part of the five-year partnership, scientists from ILS and doctors from AIIMS will develop joint research proposals in the area of disease biology and particularly address diseases specific to and predominant in the region.

The agreement also envisages organising joint seminars and workshops as well as policy dialogues for better health and disease management in the State. AIIMS can provide samples to ILS for research and the latter can have practical clinical application. 

The memorandum of understanding was signed by ILS Director Ajay Parida and AIIMS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane in presence of president of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Prof Subrat Acharya.ILS director said the collaboration of academicians and clinicians will primarily focus on research on cancer and disease biology. “Research on different stages of cancer and diseases like dengue and chikungunya will get a boost and help discover new drugs and facilitate their applicability. Scientists and clinicians will work together for a healthy society,” Parida said.

Dr Geetanjali hoped the partnership will be mutually beneficial and a mechanism will be put in place in the coming days for promoting joint research initiatives between the two institutions. Dr Acharya complemented both the directors for this initiative and suggested to include other institutions of Bhubaneswar in the partnership programme. A similar agreement was also signed between Inter-science Institute of Management and Technology (IIMT), Bhubaneswar and AIIMS. Dr Suddhasatwa Basu signed the agreement on behalf of IIMT.

