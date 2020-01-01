Initiative to rescue homeless persons by RDAC

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a noble initiative, Rural Development Action Centre (RDAC), a social organisation, has launched a drive to rescue beggars, destitute and mentally-ill persons roaming in Baripada town. As part of the drive, RDAC members on Tuesday set out in a vehicle and rescued five homeless and mentally sick persons from the streets of the town.

RDAC secretary Bijay Behera said the initiative aimed to rehabilitate poor homeless and mentally-ill people who live on the veranda of the district court, roadside, bus stand and other public places. The organisation has intimated district Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas about the drive.

Behera said he decided to launch the drive after seeing a homeless elderly person who had taken shelter in front of a closed shop outside the district court and was shivering in the biting cold in the night. “The man told me that he was from Bihar and had no one to take care of him. He sustained himself by begging. I was moved by his plight and brought him home in my vehicle,” he said.

The organisation is providing free medical treatment, shelter, food and clothes to the homeless people. The mental sick persons will be treated and later handed over to their families. The destitute will be housed in a shelter home, Behera added. The drive will resume from Thursday.