Kansa begins his rule in Mathura  

By Express News Service

BARGARH : The 11-day Dhanu Yatra in Bargarh began with coronation of Kansa on Tuesday evening.

The day saw marriage of Devaki and Basudev which was solemnised at Ramji Mandir in Nayakpada here, dethroning of King Ugrasen and coronation of Kansa who is warned by the divine voice at Kansa Durbar in Hatpada. Subsequently, Devaki and Basudev were sent to makeshift prison at Samaleswari kalyan mandap at Talipada here.

Considered the largest open air theatre in the world, Bargarh town turns into Mathura where King Kansa rules. While Bhubaneswar Pradhan is performing the role of King Kansa for the third consecutive year, Ayush Birtia is essaying the character of young Lord Krishna for the second consecutive year. Earlier in the day, a colourful cultural procession was taken out by folk artistes from Samaleswari temple till Kansa Durbar at Hatpada.

Bargarh SP Padmini Sahoo said nine platoons of police force have been deployed in the town and in the next five days, another seven platoons would be roped in to maintain law and order. Apart from the force, six DSPs, 13 inspectors, 32 sub-inspectors and 63 assistant sub-inspectors, 19 havildars and 104 constables besides, 201 home guards led by ASP have been deployed for smooth passage of the festival. Police patrolling is being carried out in the town round-the-clock to avoid any untoward situation.