Home States Odisha

Kansa begins his rule in Mathura  

  The 11-day Dhanu Yatra in Bargarh began with coronation of Kansa on Tuesday evening. 

Published: 01st January 2020 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARGARH :  The 11-day Dhanu Yatra in Bargarh began with coronation of Kansa on Tuesday evening. 
The day saw marriage of Devaki and Basudev which was solemnised at Ramji Mandir in Nayakpada here, dethroning of King Ugrasen and coronation of Kansa who is warned by the divine voice at Kansa Durbar in Hatpada. Subsequently, Devaki and Basudev were sent to makeshift prison at Samaleswari kalyan mandap at Talipada here. 

Considered the largest open air theatre in the world, Bargarh town turns into Mathura where King Kansa rules. While Bhubaneswar Pradhan is performing the role of King Kansa for the third consecutive year, Ayush Birtia is essaying the character of young Lord Krishna for the second consecutive year.  Earlier in the day, a colourful cultural procession was taken out by folk artistes from Samaleswari temple till Kansa Durbar at Hatpada. 

Bargarh SP Padmini Sahoo said nine platoons of police force have been deployed in the town and in the next five days, another seven platoons would be roped in to maintain law and order. Apart from the force, six DSPs, 13 inspectors, 32 sub-inspectors and 63 assistant sub-inspectors, 19 havildars and 104 constables besides, 201 home guards led by ASP have been deployed for smooth passage of the festival. Police patrolling is being carried out in the town round-the-clock to avoid any untoward situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp