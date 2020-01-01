Odisha school kids come up with innovative models to reduce vehicular pollution

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Two students from the district have come up with devices that aim to revolutionise the irrigation system and reduce vehicular pollution. They have been selected to participate in the 45th Eastern India Science Fair, to be held at Birla Industrial and Technological Museum, Kolkata. Abinash Chandra Badu of Class IX of Government High School in Allipingal has invented a multi-purpose water pump to supply water to hilly and non- irrigated land at low cost. Non-irrigated cultivated land affects the economy and livelihood of the people. In a bid to enhance agricultural productivity, people generally use electric and diesel pumps for irrigation. But the use of these pumps can lead to a major energy crisis in future.

Abinash’s pump functions manually and lifts water equivalent to a half horsepower electric pump. The pump works on the basic principle of air pressure difference by moving the shaft upward and downward inside the cylindrical base. In order to increase the water lifting capacity, two suction pipes have been added at the receiving and delivery ends. Five valves are connected in the receiving and delivery pipes. To reduce labour, a reciprocating handle is added. The nylon shaft inside the cylindrical base lasts longer and the device requires less maintenance.

The device can also be used for cleaning of septic tanks.

Similarly, Class X student Satyanaryan Das of Government High School, Ambika has invented a refinery system to reduce the release of poisonous gases from vehicles. The refinery system filters the pollutants present in the gas before releasing it to the atmosphere. It can reduce environmental pollution if used in a large scale.

It consists of mainly two cartridges, one containing surf water and the other containing charcoal dipped in engine oil. Both the cartridges are connected with a metallic tube through which gases are passed. The system is connected to the silencer pipe of the vehicles. When the poisonous gases from vehicles pass over these cartridges, the heavier pollutants are first absorbed in surf water. After filtration through surf water, the gases pass through the charcoal cartridge. Other lighter particles are filtered in this chamber. Double filtering makes the gas pollution-free.