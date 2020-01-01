Home States Odisha

Odisha tribal villagers discuss rehabilitation issues

More than 500 tribals from the four villages on Tuesday congregated at a temple in Sirisaganda and discussed their future prospects.

Published: 01st January 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal villages of Elagala, Beheraput, Baniabasa and Sirisaganda

Tribal villages of Elagala, Beheraput, Baniabasa and Sirisaganda. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: People of the tribal villages of Elagala, Beheraput, Baniabasa and Sirisaganda, which have been rendered virtually inaccessible for decades due to the Baghalati Irrigation project, have hailed the Government’s move to relocate them to the mainland but demanded proper facilities there.

More than 500 tribals from the four villages on Tuesday congregated at a temple in Sirisaganda and discussed their future prospects. While approving of the administration’s decision to shift the villagers to Mahupada, they also demanded that they be provided with houses ponds, school, Anganwadi centre, temples and other infrastructure.

Local leader Laxmikant Bishoyi, the villages were cut-off from the mainland following the development of Baghalati reservoir. In the absence of a bridge, the tribals cross the reservoir on rickety boats. Patients from the villages are carried on cots to the banks of Balaghati from where they are ferried to hospitals on boats. This often results in casualties. In the last 10 years, as many as 50 people from the four villages have died owing to lack of medical care. Earlier, the district administration had identified land at Jhagadapalli in Turubudi panchayat to rehabilitate the villagers. But, later a site at Mahuapada was chosen for them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tribals villagers
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp