Odisha tribal villagers discuss rehabilitation issues

BERHAMPUR: People of the tribal villages of Elagala, Beheraput, Baniabasa and Sirisaganda, which have been rendered virtually inaccessible for decades due to the Baghalati Irrigation project, have hailed the Government’s move to relocate them to the mainland but demanded proper facilities there.

More than 500 tribals from the four villages on Tuesday congregated at a temple in Sirisaganda and discussed their future prospects. While approving of the administration’s decision to shift the villagers to Mahupada, they also demanded that they be provided with houses ponds, school, Anganwadi centre, temples and other infrastructure.

Local leader Laxmikant Bishoyi, the villages were cut-off from the mainland following the development of Baghalati reservoir. In the absence of a bridge, the tribals cross the reservoir on rickety boats. Patients from the villages are carried on cots to the banks of Balaghati from where they are ferried to hospitals on boats. This often results in casualties. In the last 10 years, as many as 50 people from the four villages have died owing to lack of medical care. Earlier, the district administration had identified land at Jhagadapalli in Turubudi panchayat to rehabilitate the villagers. But, later a site at Mahuapada was chosen for them.