OSSC’s one-day notice for test irks candidates

Published: 01st January 2020 01:43 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A short notice of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has deprived a large number of candidates from appearing for a practical test for selection to the post of data entry operator. 
While the Commission took about 55 months for conducting the practical test, it gave them less than 24 hours to appear for the examination. Candidates from far off places could not make it to the venue due to paucity of time, for no fault of theirs.

OSSC had issued an advertisement on May 20, 2015, inviting applications from suitable candidates for recruitment to the post of junior data entry operator in the State secretariat (Home Department) on contractual basis. The written test on computer fundamental (theory) was held on June 9, 2018. 
The commission, however, in its short notice on December 27, 2019, informed the shortlisted candidates to appear for the practical test on the December 28 at 9 am. 

Taking strong exception to the short notice, BJP MLA from Loisingha Mukesh Mahaling has sought intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for allowing candidates who could not make it because of the time limit, a second chance to take the test.Writing to the Chief Minister, Mahaling said many candidates from Western Odisha could not appear for the test due to shortage of time. 

“It is a matter of concern that many poor and reserved category candidates of Western Odisha could not attend the test in Bhubaneswar as they did not have sufficient time to travel a distance of over 400 km due to the short notice,” Mahalinga said.Seeking personal intervention of the Chief Minister, he requested the former to give suitable direction to the Commission. Candidates who will qualify in both theory and practical examination, will be called for viva-voce test.

