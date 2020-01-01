Rituals advanced in Puri shrine  

By Express News Service

PURI: IN view of the New Year rush, gates of Sri Jagannath temple were closed at 9.30 pm on Tuesday.

The temple administration will open the gates at 1 am after which rituals like Mangal Arati, Mailum, Abakash, Dwarpal puja, Suryapuja, Rosahoma will be performed and Gopal bhog offered to Lord Jagannath and His divine siblings Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra. Sauras (cooks) and Chhatisha Nijog members have made all efforts to offer Mahaprasad to the deities by noon so that it is available to devotees on time.

The temple administration is expecting a crowd of 10 lakh on Wednesday. On the day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the temple and offered prayers. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to the temple on Wednesday was cancelled on account of his bereavement. His brother-in-law renowned publisher and editor Sonny Mehta passed away on Tuesday.

Stringent security measures have been put in place around Sri Jagannath temple and other areas in Puri town for celebration of New Year. Over 60 platoons of police, 500 officers of various ranks and hundreds of home guards have been deployed in both Puri and Sun temple in Konark to provide security to visitors.

In Puri town, barricades have been installed at Grand Road and the entire area has been brought under CCTV surveillance. Patrolling is also being carried out round-the-clock at Puri-Konark Marine Drive. Security has been beefed up in Harchandi, Satpada, Ramchandi, Jahania beach and other tourist destinations. All hotels are organising Zero Hour celebrations on their premises.