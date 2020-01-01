Home States Odisha

Rituals advanced in Puri shrine  

Temple gates open at 1 am; Mahaprasad to be offered to deities by noon
 

Published: 01st January 2020 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees queue for darshan at Sri Jagannath temple on the eve of New Year I Express

By Express News Service

PURI:  IN view of the New Year rush, gates of Sri Jagannath temple were closed at 9.30 pm on Tuesday.
The temple administration will open the gates at 1 am after which rituals like Mangal Arati, Mailum, Abakash, Dwarpal puja, Suryapuja, Rosahoma will be performed and Gopal bhog offered to Lord Jagannath and His divine siblings Devi  Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra. Sauras (cooks) and Chhatisha Nijog members have made all efforts to offer Mahaprasad to the deities by noon so that it is available to devotees on time. 

The temple administration is expecting a crowd of 10 lakh on Wednesday. On the day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the temple and offered prayers. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to the temple on Wednesday was cancelled on account of his bereavement. His brother-in-law renowned publisher and editor Sonny Mehta passed away on Tuesday.

Stringent security measures have been put in place around Sri Jagannath temple and other areas in Puri town for celebration of New Year. Over 60 platoons of police, 500 officers of various ranks and hundreds of home guards have been deployed in both Puri and Sun temple in Konark to provide security to visitors.

In Puri town, barricades have been installed at Grand Road and the entire area has been brought under CCTV surveillance. Patrolling is also being carried out round-the-clock at Puri-Konark Marine Drive. Security has been beefed up in Harchandi, Satpada, Ramchandi, Jahania beach and other tourist destinations. All hotels are organising Zero Hour celebrations on their premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp