Sacrificial bloodbath in Sulia Yatra  

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The tradition of mass animal sacrifice was carried out at Sulia Yatra in Khairgura and Kumuria villages on Tuesday. Members of the tribal community thronged the place in thousands and sacrificed animals and birds at Bada Khala, about 25 km from here. Sources said at least 1,000 fowls, 400 goats and sheep and 50 buffaloes were slaughtered during the festival. Every year, tribals observe the festival by sacrificing animals to repay their debt to the tribal deity Sulia for fulfilling their wishes.

Earlier, the district administration had tried to stop the practice but to little avail.

Purna Chandra Panda, a local who had gone to see the festival, testified to the bloodbath that took place. “Tribals came in a procession and after offering puja, the sacrifices started. Women and children were also present,” he said.

Adequate police personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order. Balangir MLA Narasingha Mishra and BDCCD Chairman Laxmana Kumar Meher visited the spot, among others.

Besides Khairgura and Kumuria, the festival is also celebrated in Mirdhapali village in the district and Kumunde and Siletmunda villages in Sonepur district.