Home States Odisha

Swabhiman Anchal villagers lay siege to IRB camp 

No police camp would be allowed in Swabhiman Anchal till the Government ensures all-round development of the region including roads, said the irate villagers.

Published: 01st January 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers staging a protest against the government’s three-capital proposal at Mandadam

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: More than 500 villagers of Swabhiman Anchal armed with traditional weapons laid siege to the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) camp at Kunturpadar on Tuesday and disconnected power supply protesting the State Government’s failure to fulfil their 31-point charter of demands. The villagers under the banner of Swabhiman Vikash Manch assembled near the IRB camp and also protested the establishment of a new BSF camp at Hantalguda. 

No police camp would be allowed in Swabhiman Anchal till the Government ensures all-round development of the region including roads, said the irate villagers. The protestors reportedly asked the shopkeepers in Swabhiman Anchal not to sell any commodity to the security forces. Security experts said the involvement of Maoists in Tuesday’s incident cannot be ruled out.   

However, SP Rishikesh D Khilari denied that power supply to the IRB Camp was disconnected by villagers. Electricity is yet to be supplied to the camp which is getting power from a generator, he claimed.
Reliable sources said some villagers tried to cut the power supply to the camp five days back but couldn’t succeed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IRB camp Swabhiman Anchal
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp