Swabhiman Anchal villagers lay siege to IRB camp 

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: More than 500 villagers of Swabhiman Anchal armed with traditional weapons laid siege to the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) camp at Kunturpadar on Tuesday and disconnected power supply protesting the State Government’s failure to fulfil their 31-point charter of demands. The villagers under the banner of Swabhiman Vikash Manch assembled near the IRB camp and also protested the establishment of a new BSF camp at Hantalguda.

No police camp would be allowed in Swabhiman Anchal till the Government ensures all-round development of the region including roads, said the irate villagers. The protestors reportedly asked the shopkeepers in Swabhiman Anchal not to sell any commodity to the security forces. Security experts said the involvement of Maoists in Tuesday’s incident cannot be ruled out.

However, SP Rishikesh D Khilari denied that power supply to the IRB Camp was disconnected by villagers. Electricity is yet to be supplied to the camp which is getting power from a generator, he claimed.

Reliable sources said some villagers tried to cut the power supply to the camp five days back but couldn’t succeed.