Tusker kills woman in Odisha's Gopalpur village

ANGUL: A 42-year-old woman was killed by a tusker in Gopalpur village under Purunakote forest range here on Tuesday morning. She was identified as Jayanti Bora. This is the third death due to elephant attack in the district in a week. Sources said Bora had gone to attend nature’s call at around 4 am when she encountered a lone tusker wandering near the village.

The elephant trampled Bora killing her instantly. The village is situated in Satkosia Wildlife Division. Following the incident, tension prevailed in Gopalpur as villagers blamed the officials of Forest Department for the woman’s death. On being informed, Forest officials rushed to the spot and chased away the elephant. Divisional Forest Officer Ramasamy said compensation of `40,000 has been given to the bereaved family. Efforts are being made to keep elephants away from the village. Three days back, a separate tusker had killed two persons at Kaniha.