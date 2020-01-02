Beautified Puri draws lakhs to Lord’s abode on New Year

By Express News Service

PURI: A sea of humanity converged at Puri to seek blessings of the Holy Trinity at the Sri Jagannath temple on first day of the new year as the pilgrim town wore a resplendent look complete with new amenities. With a buzz generated around the redevelopment, footfall of more than 6 lakh devotees was recorded during the day which is a record of sorts. A new queue system with canopy, regulated security arrangements and improved utilities for the devotees not only brought in more pilgrims to the town but also enhanced their religious experience.

The shrine was closed by 10 pm on Tuesday and thrown open for darshan at around 1 am on New Year. Rituals like ‘Mangal Arati’, ‘Mailum’, ‘Abkash’, ‘Dwarpal Puja’, ‘Surya Puja’, ‘Rosahoma’ were performed by the servitors and the deities were offered Khichidi and Pahili bhog. Later, the prasad was made available for devotees at Anand Bazar at 12 noon. Visitors to the shrine waited in queue and were frisked by police personnel before passing through metal detector gates to enter the temple. The Singhadwar was decorated with flowers, plants and flower vases and the entire Bada Danda illuminated much to the delight of devotees. Around sixty platoons police personnel and 500 officers were deployed to regulate the crowd and maintain law and order.

Following the Supreme Court order, sources said, the State Government put in place a modern queue management system which facilitated tbe long line of pilgrims.

Shaded space of tensile fabric structure, direction signages complying to UNESCO guidelines, new shoe and cloakrooms, drinking water and sanitation facilities were created. More than a dozen battery-operated vehicles ferried senior citizens, women and children. While floodlights lit up the Bada Danda and temple premises, artwork around the temple gave an aesthetic look to the whole area.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who offers prayers to the Holy Trinity to start his new year, had to skip this time following the demise of his brother-in-law. Prominent BJD leaders and Ministers too were conspicuous by their absence. Congress leader Santosh Singh Saluja, BJD’s Sanjay Kumar Dasburma and former Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty visited the shrine among others. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had visited the temple on Tuesday to