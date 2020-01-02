Graffiti on Odisha walls against Malkangiri Collector for death of his assistant

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Grafitti blaming Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal for the death of his personal assistant Deba Narayan Panda was found scribbled on the walls of collectorate here on Wednesday. Slogans like “Collector Killed Panda”, “Corrupt Collector” were found written on the wall. Alerted by some locals police and collectorate staff rushed to the spot and erased them. SP Rishikesh D Khilari said police patrolling was on till 4.00 am and the miscreants might have written the slogans early in the morning.

As the collectorate wall is a public property, writing slogans is a punishable offence and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty, Khilari said.

Panda, who had gone missing on Friday, was found dead on Saturday. His body was fished out of Satiguda dam reservoir. Panda had left his office chamber at around 1 pm on Friday but did not reach his house.

When he did not return till night, his family members tried to contact him but his mobile was unreachable. A day later, police found Panda’s motorcycle, shoes and helmet at the bridge of Satiguda dam and pressed firefighters to search for him.

During the search operation, firefighters recovered Panda’s body from the reservoir.