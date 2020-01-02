Home States Odisha

Graffiti on Odisha walls against Malkangiri Collector for death of his assistant

SP Rishikesh D Khilari said police patrolling was on till 4.00 am and the miscreants might have written the slogans early in the morning.

Published: 02nd January 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Grafitti on walls of collectorate in Malkangiri

Grafitti on walls of collectorate in Malkangiri. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Grafitti blaming Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal for the death of his personal assistant Deba Narayan Panda was found scribbled on the walls of collectorate here on Wednesday. Slogans like “Collector Killed Panda”, “Corrupt Collector” were found written on the wall. Alerted by some locals police and collectorate staff rushed to the spot and erased them. SP Rishikesh D Khilari said police patrolling was on till 4.00 am and the miscreants might have written the slogans early in the morning.

As the collectorate wall is a public property, writing slogans is a punishable offence and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty, Khilari said.

Panda, who had gone missing on Friday, was found dead on Saturday. His body was fished out of Satiguda dam reservoir. Panda had left his office chamber at around 1 pm on Friday but did not reach his house.

When he did not return till night, his family members tried to contact him but his mobile was unreachable. A day later, police found Panda’s motorcycle, shoes and helmet at the bridge of Satiguda dam and pressed firefighters to search for him.

During the search operation, firefighters recovered Panda’s body from the reservoir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishikesh D Khilari Manish Agarwal Odisha collector Deba Narayan Panda
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp