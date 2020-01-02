Industries demand mega food park in Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Industrial bodies have demanded setting up a mega food park to tap the potential of the food processing sector with the integration of scattered small scale activities in Sundargarh district.

Around 2.09 lakh hectare land is covered under paddy cultivation and 1.04 lakh hectare under non-paddy crops during the Kharif season every year in the district. Sundargarh continues to be a leading producer of horticulture crops and non-timber minor forest produce. However, it still lacks a food processing facility to tap its agriculture potential.

Renewing the demand, a delegation of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) led by its president Pravin Garg recently met Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Sundargarh Deputy Director of Horticulture (DDH) Sarverswar Bagudai said processed and packaged foods are gaining popularity.

Rourkela has the potential for a mega food park with food processing industries for fruit beverages and other soft drinks, value-addition of locally grown pulses, other food grains, and vegetables.

He said a few self-help groups and farmers producers’ groups are engaged in processing of spices and other agriculture produce. Through a cluster approach, the food processing sector in the district can grow immensely for the domestic market and exports.

As of now, only Grihasthi Udyog Pvt Ltd at Rourkela is engaged in processing and packaging of spices and other food grain products. Rourkela Development Steering Committee Chairman and former RCCI President Subrata Patnaik said the industrial bodies have been consistently demanding setting up of a mega food park which would ensure the establishment of a wide range of food processing units with high quality infrastructure.

He said the food park would benefit farmers, processors, retailers and other stakeholders with systematic, market-driven and profitable farming and processing activities, while simultaneously maximising value addition and minimising wastage to boost farm income and economy.