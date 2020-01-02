Home States Odisha

Industries demand mega food park in Sundargarh

Rourkela has the potential for a mega food park with food processing industries for fruit beverages and other soft drinks, value-addition of locally grown pulses and other food grains.

Published: 02nd January 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Food

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Industrial bodies have demanded setting up a mega food park to tap the potential of the food processing sector with the integration of scattered small scale activities in Sundargarh district.

Around 2.09 lakh hectare land is covered under paddy cultivation and 1.04 lakh hectare under non-paddy crops during the Kharif season every year in the district. Sundargarh continues to be a leading producer of horticulture crops and non-timber minor forest produce. However, it still lacks a food processing facility to tap its agriculture potential.

Renewing the demand, a delegation of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) led by its president Pravin Garg recently met Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
Sundargarh Deputy Director of Horticulture (DDH) Sarverswar Bagudai said processed and packaged foods are gaining popularity.

Rourkela has the potential for a mega food park with food processing industries for fruit beverages and other soft drinks, value-addition of locally grown pulses, other food grains, and vegetables.

He said a few self-help groups and farmers producers’ groups are engaged in processing of spices and other agriculture produce. Through a cluster approach, the food processing sector in the district can grow immensely for the domestic market and exports.

As of now, only Grihasthi Udyog Pvt Ltd at Rourkela is engaged in processing and packaging of spices and other food grain products. Rourkela Development Steering Committee Chairman and former RCCI President Subrata Patnaik said the industrial bodies have been consistently demanding setting up of a mega food park which would ensure the establishment of a wide range of food processing units with high quality infrastructure.

He said the food park would benefit farmers, processors, retailers and other stakeholders with systematic, market-driven and profitable farming and processing activities, while simultaneously maximising value addition and minimising wastage to boost farm income and economy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sundargarh food park Sundargarh Odisha
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp