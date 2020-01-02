Irked by poor services in Odisha hospital, Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on hunger strike

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Irked over mismanagement in patient care services at FM Medical College and Hospital here, Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Sarangi launched a hunger strike along with local BJP leaders on Wednesday evening.

Sarangi said owing to the apathy of higher authorities of the medical college, the patients have been deprived of basic health care facilities. He alleged the officials are not concerned about maintaining cleanliness at the hospital and patients are given dirty and blood-stained bedsheets.

“I had repeatedly requested the CDMO to ensure the bedsheets of patients are changed regularly but nothing was done in this regard,” he said. Sarangi visited the medical college at around 9.30 pm and received numerous allegations from patients and their attendants on lapses in health care services. He said a surgeon of the hospital had demanded money from a patient for surgery.

The surgeon allegedly threatened the patients that if he failed to pay, he will hurt him. The Minister said doctors of the hospital encourage patients to undergo treatment at private clinics. “The doctors are busy in their private clinics even as the patients are suffering,” he said, adding it is unfortunate that people visiting the medical college are intimidated by doctors and staff. Sarangi held the Principal of the medical college along with CDMO, ADMO and the district administration for the situation in the hospital. Sources said senior officials including the CDMO urged the Minister to withdraw the stir but the latter refused to budge and said he will continue on hunger strike till the patients are provided quality health care at the medical college.