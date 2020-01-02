Lecturer recruitment in Odisha soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Higher Education department on Wednesday urged Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to initiate the process for recruitment of 606 lecturers in Government degree colleges.

Officials of the department said the process for recruitment for these posts had been put on hold to extend the age limit of applicants. After the State Cabinet gave its nod to the department’s proposal to enhance the upper age limit of candidates for these posts from 33 years to 48 years, OPSC has been requested to take immediate measures for recruitment for filling up of these vacancies.

The move assumes significance as the Government has decided to terminate the Guest Faculties appointed in Government degree colleges by May 2020. Meanwhile, the department has also asked four State universities, including Ravenshaw and Sambalpur, to initiate teacher recruitment process for the vacant posts.