Millers, farmers spar over moisture in paddy in Odisha

The procurement process at a mandi in Kankadahada block was disrupted as the millers deducted 4-5 kg paddy per quintal over high moisture content.

Farmers, Agriculture

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Dispute between millers and farmers over moisture content in paddy has affected paddy procurement process in the district. Lack of coordination between officials of Civil Supplies department, PACS and the millers has only made matters worse.

Sources said 76 mandis are functioning in the district since December 19. The procurement process at a mandi in Kankadahada block was disrupted on Monday as the millers deducted 4-5 kg paddy per quintal over high moisture content. Pradosh Mohapatra, a farmer said the millers told him that 4 kg paddy will be deducted from the two lots of 50 and 56 quintals he had brought to the mandi for sale as it had more than 22 percent moisture content.

Pradosh said he apprised the matter to officials of Civil Supplies department but in vain. Similar allegations were leveled by farmers in Bidharpur mandi and Beltikri. Sources said the millers are unwilling to deviate from the norm of procuring paddy that has up to 17 per cent moisture content. However, the farmers said adverse weather and conditions beyond their control are responsible for high moisture in paddy.

Civil Supplies Officer Sanjeeb Kumar Sahoo said steps are being taken to address the crisis. He said negotiations are on to find a solution to the issue. As per records, 81,725.25 quintal paddy has been procured from 2,171 farmers in the district till date.

