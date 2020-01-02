Mobile app to book autorickshaws in Odisha from January 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All Odisha Auto Chalaka Mahasangha will launch a mobile app for passengers to book three-wheelers in the city on Thursday. “Passengers can download the Smart Auto app from Google Play Store to avail the service. The auto-rickshaw drivers, who have received training from Commissionerate Police, will be registered with the app,” said general secretary of the association Padman Kumar Samal.

While there are over 30,000 auto-rickshaws in the city, about 3,000 drivers have been trained by the police and RTO officials in this regard. Police said the auto-rickshaw drivers will now not be able to levy additional charges on passengers on the pretext of returning without any bookings after dropping them at their destination. This apart, all auto-rickshaw drivers between 18 and 40 years will be provided pension cards on Thursday and they will receive Rs 3,000 pension every month after attaining the age of 60. They will also be provided with insurance policies, Samal said. In case a driver dies in a road accident, his family will receive Rs 10 lakh compensation and he will also be provided mediclaim policy with a cover of upto Rs 3 lakh, he added. “On Thursday, about 5,000 auto-rickshaw drivers will be imparted training on lane driving and others,” said Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath.