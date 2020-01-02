New Year rush in Odisha temples

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/JEYPORE: People thronged temples like Manikeswar and Bhawanishankar temples in Bhawanipatna and Lankeswari temple at Junagarh on the occasion of New Year on Wednesday. A heavy rush of visitors was also witnessed at different waterfalls including Phurlijharan, Ravandarah, Dokrichanchara besides, Karlapat wildlife sanctuary.

To avoid mishaps, security was tightened by forest and police personnel in these places. At Bhatangpadar, Kalahandi Lekhak Kala Parishad organized a district-level Banani Kabi Samilani to mark the New Year.

Writer and former MP Rasabihari Behera was the chief guest and 60 poets from different parts of the district recited their poems. In Koraput district, churches and temples in Jeypore, Koraput, Kotpad, Kunduli and Damonjodi pockets were packed with visitors. Devotees thronged to the famous Gupteswar shrine.

Religious discourses, cultural extravaganza and literary activities marked the day. Tribal communities celebrated the New Year with Demsa dance. Picnickers visited the famous Raniduduma, Rathabali and Machkund waterfall. No untoward incident was reported.