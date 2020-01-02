Odisha SI suspended over altercation with inspector

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Sub-Inspector of Patapur police station in Sanakhemundi block, Pritimanjari Gadanayak was placed under suspension on Wednesday on charges of dereliction of duty and being disrespectful towards senior officers.

On Monday, Priti had heated exchange with IIC of the police station Ajay Barik over a dispute on official duties. A day later, the Sub-Inspector along with her husband Rakesh Gadanayak reached the official quarter of Barik and allegedly misbehaved with him.

Following this, the IIC lodged a complaint against the Gadanayak couple. On the basis of Barik’s complaint, Aska SDPO Suryamani Pradhan reached the Patapur police station and inquired into the incident. Based on his report, Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy placed her under suspension. Neither Barik nor Priti were available for comments. Ganjam’s ASP Thakur Patra has been asked to inquire about the case.