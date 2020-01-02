Revellers throng temples, tourist spots in Odisha on New Year

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: People from different walks of life thronged temples to seek divine blessings to mark the beginning of New Year on Wednesday. Devotees waited in long queues at Chandi Mandir, Gada Chandi, Gadagadeswar, Amareswar, Baidyanath, Pareswar temples and Jagannath temples at Dolamundai, Chandni Chowk, Ranihat in the city to offer prayers. The shrines of Charchika in Banki, Bhattarika in Badamba, Dhabaleswar in Athagarh, Hara- Chandi in Aureswar also witnessed large gatherings on the day.

Another section welcomed 2020 by spending time with family and friends at parks, tourist spots in the district. The Maritime Museum at Jobra and Netaji Birthplace Museum at Odia Bazar had also attracted more revellers. The Dama-Damani shrine in Choudwar and Ansupa Lake in Banki turned into picnic spots with families organising get-togethers and enjoying the boating facility. The tourists also visited the famous Buddhist site Lalitgiri on the day. With celebrations incomplete without feasting, there was a mad rush near meat, fish and chicken stalls. Anticipating high footfall at public places, adequate security was deployed by Commissionerate Police and Cuttack Rural Police.