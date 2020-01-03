BJP reiterates demand for CBI probe into lady village level worker death in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into the mysterious death of lady village level worker Smitarani Biswal accusing the state machinery of making all efforts to weaken the case.

“It’s been two-and-a-half months since Biswal was killed by the leaders of BJD but there has not been any headway in the case,” said State BJP secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar.

Police has filed a 2000-page charge-sheet against the main accused, Rupesh Bhadra without taking him on remand even for a single day.

The post-mortem report of the deceased states that her death occurred due to asphyxiation. All cases of asphyxiation cannot be attributed to suicide. How could the police jump to conclusion that Smitarani committed suicide? This smacks of the evil design of police, she said.

Pointing finger at a powerful leader of Jajpur district, she said the district police is acting on the instruction of Chief Minister’s office.

This case is presumably the reason behind the unceremonious transfer of former Director-General of Police and Bhadra is being treated like a VIP inside the jail on the instruction of two BJD MLAs of the district, she said.

Responding to Samantsinghar, BJD spokesperson and MP Sasmit Patra said the BJP leader is making wild allegations against the Government out of frustration as she was denied ticket in 2014 and 2019 elections.