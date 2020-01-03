Home States Odisha

BJP reiterates demand for CBI probe into lady village level worker death in Odisha

Police has filed a 2000-page charge-sheet against the main accused, Rupesh Bhadra without taking him on remand even for a single day.

Published: 03rd January 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into the mysterious death of lady village level worker Smitarani Biswal accusing the state machinery of making all efforts to weaken the case.

“It’s been two-and-a-half months since Biswal was killed by the leaders of BJD but there has not been any headway in the case,” said State BJP secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar.

Police has filed a 2000-page charge-sheet against the main accused, Rupesh Bhadra without taking him on remand even for a single day.

The post-mortem report of the deceased states that her death occurred due to asphyxiation. All cases of asphyxiation cannot be attributed to suicide. How could the police jump to conclusion that Smitarani committed suicide? This smacks of the evil design of police, she said.

Pointing finger at a powerful leader of Jajpur district, she said the district police is acting on the instruction of Chief Minister’s office.

This case is presumably the reason behind the unceremonious transfer of former Director-General of Police and Bhadra is being treated like a VIP inside the jail on the instruction of two BJD MLAs of the district, she said.

Responding to Samantsinghar, BJD spokesperson and MP Sasmit Patra said the BJP leader is making wild allegations against the Government out of frustration as she was denied ticket in 2014 and 2019 elections. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Odisha Odisha village lady worker death CBI
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp