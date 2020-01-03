Block chairman held for misbehaviour with police in Odisha

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Block chairman of Khariar Balakrushna Sabar was arrested on Thursday for allegedly instigating violence and misbehaving with police on December 29.

Police sources said Sunil Kumar Naidu, an auto-rickshaw driver, got into a brawl with Balakrushna’s nephew Pralendu Sabar over road rage near Hatpada under Khariar NAC.

When the situation aggravated, Pralendu called his uncle and informed him about the incident. The block chairman soon reached the spot and allegedly provoked Pralendu to attack Naidu. The duo also vandalised the auto-rickshaw.

Later, Pralendu lodged a complaint at the police station. When Sunil and his father Santosh went to lodge a complaint, Balakrushna barged into the police station with his men and manhandled Santosh.

He also misbehaved with police personnel and warned them to not file a complaint before leaving the spot. Khariar IIC Kailash Chandra Sethi said police arrested Balakrushna while he was going to his office in the morning.