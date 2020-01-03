Couple found hanging from tree in Odisha's Turekela

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Two young lovers were found hanging from a tree in Bharuakani village under Turekela police limits on Thursday.

The deceased, in their mid-20s, were having an affair for the last three years.

Their relationship was, however, opposed by the family members. Recently, Sushant’s marriage was fixed by his parents elsewhere.

The two had eloped on Wednesday but on Thursday morning, their bodies were found hanging from the tree in Bijli Dangar near the village.

Turekela police rushed to the spot and seized the bodies for postmortem.

In another incident, two bodies were found near Balangir-Loisingha railway line. Their identities are yet to be ascertained and further investigation is on, police said.