Education officials lead by example in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Government functionaries are known for their laid back approach. However, there are some who lead by example braving all odds to discharge their duties. One such official is Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC) Surendra Behera, popularly known as ‘Titli hero’ in the region that was battered by the cyclone in 2018.

Felicitated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for saving the lives of several people by shifting them to a safer place using a rope when they were trapped by gale and flash floods during cyclone Titli, Behera has not changed a bit in the recognition.

He still walks 10 km through forest and crosses the Baghalati reservoir on boat to visit the inaccessible villages like Elagal, Gurusingi, Haladibada and Gadanga in Patrapur block.

One needs to walk at least five km to reach the school at Gadanga. Similarly, one needs to walk 10 km in forest from Jarada village to reach Haladibada school and six km from Taramunda to reach Gurusingi.

As many as 13 schools in Ankuli cluster are situated at Kanta Kumujhuri, Kampa Kumujhuri in Turubudi panchayat and Tadaka Sahi, Elagala, Gadanga, Haladibada, Gurusingi, Jaliara, Dhanabada, Titirisingi in Ankuli panchayat.

The CRCC visits these schools regularly to take stock of academics and infrastructure.

The schools at Gadanga and Gurusingi function from verandahs of houses in the villages while the one at Titirisingi is run from a dilapidated building.

However, the teachers posted in these institutions never skip classes owing to regular inspections by Behera.

Not only the CRCC, the Block Education Officer(BEO) Koreshu Sethy, himself often visits the schools in inaccessible villages under his jurisdiction.

Walking the distance to the inaccessible Mahalimba village on Tuesday, he held a meeting with villagers and made them aware about the importance of education along with various schemes and programme for children in schools. The villagers urged Sethy to repair rooms in the school.

Patrapur block comes under Chikiti Assembly constituency represented by the ruling BJD for the last two decades.

Even as adequate funds are sanctioned for welfare projects and development of education in the block, apathy of Government officials and elected representatives has hindered true development of the region.