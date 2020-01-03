Home States Odisha

Family refuses ambulance, carries body on shoulders in Odisha

Even as the hospital authorities and Town police requested them to use an ambulance for carrying the body back to their village, they refused to do so. 

Ambulance

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Protesting the absence of hearse van in Bhawanipatna Government Hospital, a family carried the body of a woman on their shoulders for five km on Wednesday night. 

Kuni Nayak, wife of Rasananda Naik of Barpali village in Lanjigarh block was admitted to the Bhawanipatna Government Hospital on Wednesday noon as she suffered from chronic anaemia.  

Kuni was admitted to the female medicine ward and succumbed during blood transfusion at around 7.45 pm. 

The help desk of the hospital tried to contact the hearse van driver but his mobile number could not be reached.

The hospital authorities arranged for an ambulance at 10 pm but the irate family members of the deceased carried her body on their shoulders and walked towards their village with the ambulance following them.

Although Town police and hospital authorities requested them to use the vehicle to carry the body to Barpali, they refused. 

After walking for five km, they reached the outskirts of the town where they put the body in an SUV that a family member had arranged and left for their village. 

Rasananda said since they waited for the hearse van for two hours and it did not arrive, they decided to carry the body on their shoulders.

Chief District Medical Officer Banalata Devi said driver of the hearse van could not be contacted by the help desk personnel so an ambulance was arranged for carrying Kuni’s body to Barpali.

The ambulance reached by 10 pm but the family members did not agree to avail it despite being persuaded by hospital officials and police, she said. 

After the Dana Majhi incident in 2016, the State Government launched the Mahaprayana scheme under which, hearse vans transport bodies from Government hospitals to their homes free of cost.

