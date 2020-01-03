Malyabanta Mahotsav in Odisha from February 7

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The three-day district-level Malyabanta Mahotsov-2019 will be held from February 7 to 9.

The decision to hold the annual cultural extravaganza showcasing the district’s rich and diverse culture was taken at a preparatory meeting at DRDA Conference Hall on Thursday.

Presiding over the meeting, Collector and District Council of Culture Chairman Manish Agarwal said this year’s festival will be more colourful and different from the previous ones.

All efforts will be made to make the event a huge success, he said.

The event’s inauguration will coincide with that of the five-day Pallishree Mela. It will be formally kicked off on February 2 with collection of holy water from the confluence of three rivers - Godavari, Saveri and Sileru from Mugi point in Motu, some 100 km from here.

Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi, Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka, SDC Chairman Manas Madkami, ADM Birasen Pradhan attended.