Home States Odisha

Night shelter aid for Sambalpur’s homeless

The new night shelters are located at Badbazar area in Sambalpur, near the taxi stand at Hirakud and near VIMSAR in Burla with a capacity of 50 beds each.

Published: 03rd January 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

People eating dinner at a night shelter in Sambalpur

People eating dinner at a night shelter in Sambalpur (Photo | EPS) I Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In view of the prevailing cold wave conditions, the Sambalpur administration has opened 131 temporary shelter homes for the homeless across the district.

This apart, three new night shelters set up by Sambalpur Municipal Corporation in the city became operational on Wednesday.

Prior to this, the city had only one Government-run Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH) on the premises of District Headquarters Hospital which can accommodate 35 persons. It is mostly used by attendants of patients coming to the hospital. 

The new night shelters are located at Badbazar area in Sambalpur, near the taxi stand at Hirakud and near VIMSAR in Burla with a capacity of 50 beds each.

While the four SUHs can be used by homeless people residing in the town, the 131 temporary shelters have come up in every block of the district. Majority of the shelters have been set up at the gram panchayat offices of every block.

Sources at the Emergency section of the collectorate informed that 12 persons have started using the night shelters at the three places in the city.

These shelters have all the basic amenities including electricity, water, mattress and quilts besides, toilets are also available nearby. Cooked food will be provided to people staying in the shelter homes throughout the winter. 

New shelters across districts

Block  shelter homes

  • Rengali          16 

  • Jujumura       18

  • Jamankira      21

  • Maneswar     12

  • Bamra           17

  • Kuchinda      17

  • Rairakhol      14

  • Naktideul      14

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha night shelters Sambalpur night shelters Sambalpur Municipal Corporation
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp