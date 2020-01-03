Night shelter aid for Sambalpur’s homeless

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In view of the prevailing cold wave conditions, the Sambalpur administration has opened 131 temporary shelter homes for the homeless across the district.

This apart, three new night shelters set up by Sambalpur Municipal Corporation in the city became operational on Wednesday.

Prior to this, the city had only one Government-run Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH) on the premises of District Headquarters Hospital which can accommodate 35 persons. It is mostly used by attendants of patients coming to the hospital.

The new night shelters are located at Badbazar area in Sambalpur, near the taxi stand at Hirakud and near VIMSAR in Burla with a capacity of 50 beds each.

While the four SUHs can be used by homeless people residing in the town, the 131 temporary shelters have come up in every block of the district. Majority of the shelters have been set up at the gram panchayat offices of every block.

Sources at the Emergency section of the collectorate informed that 12 persons have started using the night shelters at the three places in the city.

These shelters have all the basic amenities including electricity, water, mattress and quilts besides, toilets are also available nearby. Cooked food will be provided to people staying in the shelter homes throughout the winter.

