Home States Odisha

No CCTV, no centres: CHSE tells colleges

The CHSE has decided to cancel the status of examination centres this time if they fail to comply with the direction within the time frame.

Published: 03rd January 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has warned colleges and higher secondary schools of cancellation of their status of examination centre or sub-centre for annual Plus II examination, 2020 if they fail to provide data on CCTV installation by January 10.

Controller of Examinations BK Sahoo has directed the principals or headmasters of all examinations centres/sub-centres, including practical examination centres of self-financing colleges, to ensure that CCTV cameras have been installed in examination halls and office room where sealed question papers are opened and answer scripts dispatched.

They have been asked to install CCTV cameras at entrance gate, corridor and stair in between office room and the examination halls and other important places where apprehension of any public involvement is high.

Examination centres have also been directed to keep power back-up at least for five hours, internet connection to CCTVs for remote visualisation and all recordings of the examination period stored in an external hard disc for future verification.

As around 30 centres had failed to install CCTV cameras last year despite several reminders, the CHSE has decided to cancel the status of examination centres this time if they fail to comply with the direction within the time frame.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Council of Higher Secondary Education CCTV Odisha
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp