No CCTV, no centres: CHSE tells colleges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has warned colleges and higher secondary schools of cancellation of their status of examination centre or sub-centre for annual Plus II examination, 2020 if they fail to provide data on CCTV installation by January 10.

Controller of Examinations BK Sahoo has directed the principals or headmasters of all examinations centres/sub-centres, including practical examination centres of self-financing colleges, to ensure that CCTV cameras have been installed in examination halls and office room where sealed question papers are opened and answer scripts dispatched.

They have been asked to install CCTV cameras at entrance gate, corridor and stair in between office room and the examination halls and other important places where apprehension of any public involvement is high.

Examination centres have also been directed to keep power back-up at least for five hours, internet connection to CCTVs for remote visualisation and all recordings of the examination period stored in an external hard disc for future verification.

As around 30 centres had failed to install CCTV cameras last year despite several reminders, the CHSE has decided to cancel the status of examination centres this time if they fail to comply with the direction within the time frame.