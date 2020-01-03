Home States Odisha

No mercy for drunk drivers, Odisha government to suspend licence

Driving licences of those caught using mobile phone while driving and over speeding will also be cancelled for three months.

Published: 03rd January 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: If you are caught driving under the influence of alcohol, speaking over cell phone while behind the wheels or over-speeding, you may end up losing your driving licence.

In no mood to show leniency towards traffic rule violators, Odisha Government has decided to suspend DLs for three months.

As per the direction of Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, all Regional Transport Officers have been asked to strictly enforce the amended Motor Vehicle Act and suspend DLs of those persons caught for drunk driving, over-speeding and using mobile phone during driving.

Earlier, a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed in case of drunk driving and Rs 5,000 for use of mobile phone but after the apex court recommendation, State Government decided to go ahead with it.

Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said strict measures are being taken to check road accidents and prevent deaths on road, which ranks fifth in terms of road fatalities in the country.

“Drunk driving, over-speeding and use of mobile phone during driving are three major reasons behind rise in accidents. The number of accidents is on the decline after enforcement of new traffic rules.

"At the recent road safety meeting it has been decided to take various steps to reduce road accidents at least by 20 pc in one year,” he said.

The DLs will be cancelled for a period of three months after which they will have to apply for a fresh DL, he added.

Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said the Supreme Court Committee has directed for 100 per cent suspension of DLs of offenders found over-speeding, carrying overload or passengers in goods carriages and using mobile phone while driving besides drunken driving.

“All RTOs have been asked to take steps for 100 pc suspension of DLs against drunken drivers detected by them and forwarded by police. They have been directed to furnish reasons for not suspending the DLs in cases, if any, forwarded by police,” he said.

It has also been decided to put all vulnerable spots on highways under CCTV surveillance. So far, 193 such spots have been selected and CCTV cameras will be installed along the 52-km stretch between Girisola and Puintala in Ganjam district in the first phase.

While 334 e-challans have been issued for drunken driving by RTOs in September last year, 496 DLs have been forwarded by different police districts to RTOs concerned for suspension of DLs in cases of drunken driving. As per SARATHI database, only 126 DLs have been suspended during the month.

“It was also noticed that in some of the regions, e-challans had been issued for drunken driving and police forwarded DLs for suspension but suspension of DLs in the SARATHI database for drunken driving is nil or negligible,” Panda added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government Odisha drunk and driving cases
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp