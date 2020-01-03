Odisha bags Krishi Karman Award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: For the fifth time in a row Odisha has bagged Krishi Karman Award from the Centre for its overall food grain production in 2016-17.

Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo received the "Commendation Award" in agriculture from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Tumkur in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The award carries of a trophy, citation and Rs 1 crore cash. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present at the function.

Agricultural Production Commissioner Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra and Director, Agriculture and Food Production, M Muthukumar accompanied Sahoo to the Bengaluru event.

The State has recently released its new agriculture policy SAMRUDHI 2020.