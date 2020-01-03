Odisha government appoints Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra as new Revenue Secretary

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday affected a minor reshuffle among the top bureaucrats by transferring three secretary-level officials.

According to a Government notification, Additional Production Commissioner Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra has been given additional charge of Revenue and Disaster Management department.

Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Principal Secretary to Government in Revenue and Disaster Management department, has been transferred as Principal Secretary in Health and Family Welfare department in place of Pramod Kumar Meherda.

Meherda has been posted as the Secretary in Commerce and Transport department with additional charge of Special Secretary in the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department.

Similarly, Chief Executive Officer of CESU Arun Bothra with additional charge of managing director of Capital Region Urban Transport will also remain in additional charge of chairman-cum-managing director of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation.

Yeddula Vijay, Commissioner of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), with additional charge of CEO, Rourkela Smart City Limited and member finance, Rourkela Development Authority, has been posted as Deputy Secretary to Government in Planning and Convergence department.

Similarly, Dibya Jyoti Parida, Deputy Secretary to Government in Health and Family Welfare department with additional charge of NHM, has been posted as Commissioner of RMC with additional charge of CEO, Rourkela Smart City Limited.

