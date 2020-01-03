Odisha GST collection grows by 28.89 per cent

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State has achieved 28.89 per cent growth in collection of State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) up to December 2019.

It has collected Rs 6387.47 crore SGST against Rs 4955.9 crore collected during the corresponding period of 2018.

Similarly, Rs 4767.94 crore of Central GST has been collected during the same period against Rs 3715.33 crore collected during the corresponding period of previous fiscal with a growth rate of 28.33 per cent.

The State recorded a growth of over 26 pc in SGST collection and over 19 pc in CGST in December last year compared to December 2018.

The SGST and CGST collection was Rs 728.29 crore and Rs 529.78 crore in December 2019 against Rs 572.38 crore and Rs 443.58 crore in December 2018 respectively.

Total collection of CGST, IGST, SGST and cess from April to December 2019 shows a growth rate of 10.89 per cent with collection of Rs 21,750 crore against Rs 19,613 crore collected during the same period in 2018.

“The overall growth rate remains low due to negative growth in IGST and cess. The cess is mainly collected on sale of coal, which has negative growth this year. The negative trend in IGST collection is witnessed due to slowdown in steel industry,” said a Finance department official.

The filing of return has also shown healthy improvement with 84 pc dealers assigned to State having filed their GST returns within due date in December.

“Instructions have been issued to cancel the registration of all fake/non-serious dealers after inquiry,” he said.

GST Commissionerate has also directed its field units to launch special drive against non-filers and wrong return filers.

So far, 25,928 notices have been issued against the dealers not filing returns and 6,091 notices have been issued against dealers for filing wrong returns.