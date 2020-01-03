Tigress Sundari to be moved from Odisha to Madhya Pradesh soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has agreed to relocate tigress Sundari to Madhya Pradesh and has written to its Chief Wildlife Warden in this regard.

“On the basis of a letter of National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA), the State Government has agreed to relocate tigress Sundari,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW), Hari Sankar Upadhyay. Sources said a team from Madhya Pradesh will arrive in the State to relocate the tigress.

After NTCA suspended the tiger translocation project at Satkosia for an indefinite period in 2019, a meeting over restoration of the tigress back to Madhya Pradesh was also held last year.

In another development, Upadhyay said Forest department personnel will be sent to West Bengal to undergo training on tackling human-elephant conflict.

“There has been a significant improvement in West Bengal to control human-elephant conflict and those measures will be implemented in the State,” he added.